Agbakoba Lists Challenges National Assembly Must Prioritise

A former National President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has reeled out some challenges facing the country which the National Assembly must prioritise.

In a statement on Wednesday, Agbakoba said the county is facing some of the greatest challenges in its “convoluted history”, and asked members of the parliament to immediately address the issues.

Agbakoba listed the challenges to include insecurity, mass unemployment, scarcity of hospitals, dilapidated schools, bad roads, and the high cost of living.

He urged the legislature to focus on revenue generation, saying there are “low hanging fruits that can raise 100 trillion to sort out our huge problems”.

Agbakoba said the anti-corruption process will require an overhaul, stressing that the agencies are not working together and are mostly overzealous in their work.

The legal practitioner further called for a critical review of the legal framework of the anti-corruption agencies for effectiveness.

The senior lawyer also urged citizens to mount pressure on federal lawmakers to address the numerous lingering issues.

Agbakoba added that Nigerians will demand a great deal from the legislators to heal the nation that is sharply wounded and divided.