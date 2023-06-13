You Deserve To Be Arrested Over Your Comment – Agbakoba Fires Bulkachuwa

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has called for the arrest of the Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa, over his recent comments.

Naija News reported that Bulkachuwa had said he often influenced the decisions of his wife and a former President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was in office.

The Bauchi Senator made this known on Saturday while speaking during the Senate Valedictory Session on the floor of the Red Chamber.

He had said: “Particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office. And she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleague.”

The immediate past Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted the Bauchi Senator before he spoke any further.

However, Bulkachuwa’s comments also elicited outrage from a cross-section of Nigerians both on and off social media.

In a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday, Agbakoba described the comments made by the lawmaker as a monumental disgrace for the country’s institutions.

Agbakoba added that he lost the election case between an APC senatorial candidate, Usman Tuggar, and Bulkachuwa for the Bauchi North zone, in which Mrs Bulkachuwa presided over.

The senior lawyer, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to cleanse the court system in a most dramatic and fundamental process if he wishes to succeed.

He said: “Senator Bulkachuwa’s statement at the Valedictory of the 9th Senate is a monumental disgrace for our institutions. This man deserves to be taken up immediately by the authorities. It is a blight on my confidence in our systems.

“I represented Usman Tuggar in relation to disputed elections between him and Senator Bulkachuwa for Bauchi North senatorial. We lost in 3 courts. Senator Bulkachuwa seems to suggest why. It remains for President Tinubu to cleanse the system in a most dramatic and fundamental process if he wishes to succeed.

“The chairman of NDIC has also made dramatic revelations pointing to possible deep rot in our systems of Government responsible for financial and monetary policy. The president ought to act now!!”