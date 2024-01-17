You Cannot Resolve Nigeria’s Problem With A Military Solution – Agbakoba Warns Tinubu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, has warned President Bola Tinubu against resorting to military solutions in resolving irregular warfare in Nigeria.

He urged Tinubu to ensure he creates a process of fostering peace across the nation.

The lawyer stated this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday.

He asserted that the challenges confronting Nigeria are not insurmountable.

He advised Tinubu to bring in people who would give the nation peace.

According to him, “We cannot resolve our problem using a military solution. You don’t use military solutions for irregular warfare. We must find a way to resolve our problem.

“We need to have a process to create peace. There’s a need to bring key people that would give us peace.

“Nigeria’s challenges may seem daunting, but they are not insurmountable.

“If all these government issues are implemented in the short term, we are likely to continue to feel the pain, but the long-term results will continue to show.

“The Tinubu government has a unique opportunity to articulate and drive an uncommon agenda for development.”