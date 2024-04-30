Video: See The Newly Renovated Senate Chamber As Lawmakers Resume Plenary

Federal lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, resumed plenary in their renovated chambers after two years of renovation works.

Naija News reports that the renovation of the chambers (including that of the House of Representatives) began in April 2022 under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Since then, the legislators have been using temporary chambers for plenary

In 2019, the National Assembly budgeted over N30 billion to renovate the complex, but the amount had sparked criticisms.

The sum was later reviewed to N9 billion after outrage from Nigerians on social media.

The lawmakers embarked on the Easter and Eid El-Fitr holidays on March 20, 2024. They were scheduled to reconvene on April 16, but the resumption was postponed due to the renovation works that were yet to be completed.

However, federal lawmakers resumed plenary on Tuesday (today) in their renovated chambers after a break that lasted more than five weeks.

See the video of the renovated chambers.

House Of Reps Stops Electricity Tariff Increase

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to stop the introduction of the new electricity tariff for Band A customers.

Naija News reports that the resolution was approved by the lower legislative chamber during its plenary session on Tuesday, subsequent to the enactment of a motion addressing pressing public concerns.

The proposal was put forth by Nkemkanma Kama, a legislator representing the Labour Party (LP) from Enonyi state.

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had warned that there will be a total blackout in Nigeria in the next three months, if the proposed electricity tariff hike is not implemented.

The minister stated this yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Power at an investigative hearing over the recent electricity tariff hike by NERC.

This is after the Senate committee, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, rejected the new tariff regime.

Adelabu warned that the entire sector would be grounded if the Commission fails to increase the tariff.