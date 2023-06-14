Video: Portable Marries Nollywood Actress

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has married Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ashabi.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after the Street Pop star welcomed his 6th child with the upcoming thespian.

Ashabi, in an interview during their baby’s naming ceremony which took place on Tuesday, June 13, declared that her marriage to Portable is a new beginning.

According to her, she didn’t plan to marry a celebrity, notwithstanding, she is thankful to God for everything and also commended Portable for being supportive.

In her words: “I didn’t plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn’t say it is the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive.”

In another video from the event, Portable was seen bragging and announcing to the public that Ashabi is now his new wife.

Portable Reacts As Babymama Caught Cheating Apologizes

Meanwhile, Portable has reacted after his second babymama, Keji, publicly apologized to him over alleged cheating.

Recall that a few months ago, Portable leaked chats of his baby mama with another man on social media alleging she was cheating on him despite providing everything for her.

However, Keji has made a U-turn as she took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note to the ‘Zazoo’ crooner, expressing her decision to spend a lifetime with him.

She also shared a photo of Portable, expressing love for him, noting that her life has been better since the day she met him.

Keji further expressed appreciation to the singer for his contributions to their son, adding she is back to him.

Reacting, Portable acknowledged the post and reshared it on his Instagram page without any caption.