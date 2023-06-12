Portable Reacts As Babymama Caught Cheating Apologizes

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reacted after his second babymama, Keji, publicly apologized to him over alleged cheating.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after Portable welcomed his 6th child with an upcoming Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ashabi.

Recall that a few months ago, Portable leaked chats of his baby mama with another man on social media alleging she was cheating on him despite providing everything for her.

However, Keji has made a U-turn as she took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note to the ‘Zazoo’ crooner, expressing her decision to spend a lifetime with him.

She also shared a photo of Portable, expressing love for him, noting that her life has been better since the day she met him.

Keji further expressed appreciation to the singer for his contributions to their son, adding she is back to him.

She wrote: “I would rather spend one moment holding you than a lifetime knowing I never could.

“I love you and I will always do because my life has been better since the Dey I met you. love you wholeheartedly mine and thanks for all you do okikiola. am back to you baby.”

Reacting, Portable acknowledged the post and reshared it on his Instagram page without any caption.