UEFA Votes Terem Moffi’s Goal Best Goal In Europa Conference League

The UEFA Technical Observer Panel has voted Nigeria football star, Terem Moffi’s goal against Basel the best goal of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Terem Moffi’s spectacular goal was part of OGC Nice’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Basel on April 13, 2023. Unfortunately for the Nigeria international, Basel knocked out the French team in the second leg with a 2-1 win on April 20.

Even though OGC Nice ended their journey in the Europa Conference League in the quarter-final round, Moffi’s two-month-old goal was deemed the best in the tournament in the 2022-2023 season.

A statement on UEFA’s official website read: “The top ten goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have been selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, with Terem Moffi’s acrobatic effort for Nice at Basel earning the honour of Goal of the Season”.

Ciro Immobile, the star striker of Lazio, finished second. While the season’s Young Player of the season, Andy Diouf, was placed third and appeared in the top ten twice.

Moffi’s international teammate Samuel Chukwueze came in fourth.

UEFA recognized Chukwueze’s magnificent volleyed goal which he scored in Villarreal’s 4-3 win over Lech Poznan in the opening round of the tournament.

Erdoan Yeşilyurt, Riccardo Saponara, and Christian Kouamé occupied the fifth, sixth, and seventh, spots respectively.

The Top 10 was completed by Andy Diouf, Declan Rice, and Jarrod Bowen, who occupied the eighth, ninth, and tenth, spots respectively.