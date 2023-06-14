Peter Obi Mourns Over Boat Accident In Kwara

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of 103 people in a boat mishap that occurred in Kwara State.

Naija News reported that 103 people who were wedding guests at Egbu village in the Patigi Local Government Area of the state on Monday died in the mishap.

In a statement via Twitter on Wednesday, Peter Obi expressed concern for the deceased families over the painful incident.

The former governor of Anambra State said there is a need for government to invest in water transportation and ensure strict adherence to the security measure to forestall future occurrences.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured and for God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the reports of a boat mishap, which occurred at the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, in which no fewer than 103 people lost their lives.

“My heart goes out to the affected families, and good people of Patigi LGA and Kwara State over this painful incident. There is a need for a more organised investment by the government to transform the water transport sector and strict adherence of the safety and security measures which will completely forestall future occurrences of such painful incidents and hopefully minimise attendant damages and loss of human lives.

“May God grant eternal rest to the deceased and grant quick recovery to those who were injured in the incident”