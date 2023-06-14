MC Oluomo Bags Award In USA (Photo)

The Lagos state park and management committee chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has bagged a merit award from the Theatre Arts and Movies Production Association (TAMPAN) global USA chapter.

Naija News reports the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain received the award on Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the TAMPAN inauguration and award night.

The TAMPAN president in Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr Latin, who was also at the event presented the award to MC Oluomo.

The Lagos APC Chieftain is being recognized for his unwavering support and commitment to the association.

Mc Oluomo Celebrates Son As He Graduates From University

Meanwhile, MC Oluomo has celebrated his son, Ololade Abdulai for bagging a double major from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States.

Sharing a photo of the latest graduate, MC Oluomo stated that his son’s exceptional dedication was recognized and awarded by both the Engineering and Business departments.

He further added that Ololade graduated with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management, with a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

Sharing the photo of his son, Oluomo wrote: “Today, I celebrate my son, Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya. He has graduated from MIT, one of the highest-ranked universities globally, with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management, maintaining a remarkable 4.0 GPA.”