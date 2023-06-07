Mc Oluomo Celebrates Son As He Graduates From American University With 4.0 GPA

Lagos State Parks and Garages chairman, Musiliu Akisanya better known as MC Oluomo has celebrated his son, Ololade Abdulai for bagging a double major from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States.

Sharing a photo the latest graduate, MC Oluomo stated that his son’s exceptional dedication was recognized and awarded by both the Engineering and Business departments.

He further added that Ololade graduated with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management, with a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

Sharing the photo of his son, Oluomo wrote: “Today, I celebrate my son, Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya. He has graduated from MIT, one of the highest-ranked universities globally, with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management, maintaining a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

“His exceptional dedication was recognized and awarded by both the Engineering and Business departments as he was the student who demonstrated the highest level of effort and achievement in coursework, leadership, and professional activities. Congratulations, my son.”

