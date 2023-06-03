Fuji Star, Saheed Osupa Attends Daughter’s Graduation In US

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has attended the convocation ceremony of his daughter Suliat Okunola in an institution in the United States.

The singer via his official Instagram on Friday, shared photos from the ceremony stating that he cherishes her quest for knowledge and is proud to be her father.

“Congratulations dear, Suliat Mogbonjubola Okunola, on your convocation!

“I love your courage. I cherish your quest for knowledge. You’re an epitome of diligence, passion and strength. Your success is pronounced and can’t be hidden at all.

“I celebrate you today, for you are a great achiever. I am proud to be your Father. Keep shining, Daughter,” he wrote.

Saheed Osupa did not disclose the name of the institution.

His Instagram post came at about the same time his colleague Pasuma’s son Jibola Odetola announced he graduated from high school in the United States as the best student.

Pasuma had shared photos from the graduation ceremony, saying, “#1 Valedictorian, mission accomplished. Graduation day . Glory be to God. Big graduate 👨‍🎓 Unto the Next.

“Finally!!!! Moving on to the next step of success. I’m thankful to God, My mom, My dad, my sister, and everyone for helping me along the way. I’ve received over $400k in scholarship money and over five full rides and got into over 20 schools.

“I’m ranked #1 in the school and I’m the Valedictorian with a 4.20 GPA. Committed to UIC HONORS COLLEGE Alhamdulilah …Unto the next step…Forever going up.”