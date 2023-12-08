Watch Moment Saheed Osupa, Pasuma Performed Together On Stage After Ending 20-Year Beef

Nigerian Fuji musicians Saheed Osupa and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, have ended their long-standing 20-year beef in a historic moment as they performed together at the Fuji Opera concert.

Other top Fuji singers, including Obsere and Malaika, also witnessed the reconciliation at the music concert.

Naija News reports that the initiative for this reunification was attributed to the efforts of the Fuji Music Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), demonstrating their commitment to fostering unity within the genre.

The reconciliation move gained momentum when Osupa decided to end his rift with Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1, during a visit to his palatial home in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, to mend their age-long feud.

Another Fuji star, Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere, reportedly played a crucial role in making the peace move a reality.

At the Fuji Opera concert, a symbolic exchange of hugs and microphones between Osupa and Pasuma unfolded, signifying the era of discord had ended between them and a new era of collaboration had begun.

The fans at the event also expressed excitement over the latest move by the musicians.