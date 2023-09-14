Saheed Osupa Reacts To Mohbad Sudden Death

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has taken to social media to mourn late singer Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Mohbad died on Monday, September 10, 2023, and was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Wednesday.

While sending condolences to the family of the late singer, the 54-year-old noted how painful it was to witness the sudden death of a rising star.

“Too painful to witness the sudden death, of a young promising rising star @iammohbad. May Almighty God grant him an eternal rest, and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he captioned his Wednesday post.

Mohbad’s family on Tuesday released a statement confirming his death.

DJ Cuppy Discloses Her Desire After Meeting Asake

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian disc jockey (DJ), Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently expressed her heart desire after meeting singer and songwriter, Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake.

Sharing a video clip via her verified X (formerly Twitter) account, DJ Cuppy said she has been able to convey her deepest desire to become a full-time backup singer to Asake.

The entertainer said she had the conversation with Asake after meeting him for the first time.

She wrote: “Hadn’t met @AsakeMusik in real life until this surprise. I was finally able to discuss my deep desire and career development of becoming his full-time backup singer. #CuppyOnAMission #MrsMoney,” DJ Cuppy wrote on the social networking app.”