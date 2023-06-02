Pasuma’s Son Bags Best Graduating Student From US School

Jibola, the son of Nigerian Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, has bagged best graduating student from Harlan Community Academy, a high school, in the United States.

Naija News reports that Pasuma’s son made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, stating he graduated with a 4.20 GPA from the school.

According to him, he also received scholarship money of over $400,000 and acceptance into over 20 universities.

Sharing photos from the graduation ceremony, he wrote: “#1 Valedictorian, mission accomplished. Graduation day . Glory be to God. Big graduate 👨‍🎓 Unto the Next.

“Finally!!!! Moving on to the next step of success. I’m thankful to God, My mom, My dad, my sister, and everyone for helping me along the way. I’ve received over $400k in scholarship money and over five full rides and got into over 20 schools.

“I’m ranked #1 in the school and I’m the Valedictorian with a 4.20 GPA. Committed to UIC HONORS COLLEGE Alhamdulilah …Unto the next step…Forever going up.”

Nollywood Actress Speaks On Romantic Affair With Pasuma

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has addressed the rumours of divorcing her husband to date fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma.

Naija News reports that the thespian during a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, went down memory lane on her life, journey into the movie industry, and the reports of having a romantic affair with Pasuma.

According to Jaiye Kuti, the reports of dating the fuji singer started after she featured him in one of her movies titled ‘Jaiyeola Monje’ where they both acted as a couple and gave birth to a child.

She disclosed that the movie was derived from a lullaby that her grandmother often sings when she was a young girl.

The actress also said her wedding with Pasuma in the movie which many believed was real prompted many fans to watch the film to see what really went down.