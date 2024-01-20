Ronke Oshodi Sends Message To MC Oluomo Amidst Alleged Betrayal From Koko Zaria

A popular Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has sent words of encouragement to a former Lagos NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo.

According to reports, MC Oluomo has allegedly fallen out with his right-hand man, Koko Zaria, following his replacement.

Koko has now pitched a tent with the new NURTW boss, Mustafa Sago, while MC Oluomo has been transferred to Abuja.

Taking to her Instagram page, Oshodi Oke shared photos of Oluomo and prayed for him to overcome whatever he was going through.

She wrote, “You will overcome”.

The movie star, however, locked her comment section to avoid negative comments from netizens.

However, different celebrities such as Fausat Balogun, Bose Aregbesola, Semilore Pweety, Yomi Dash Lanso, Adekola Tijani, Kemi Korede, Ibrahim Chatta, and even MC Oluomo liked the post.

In the past, veteran actress, Fausat Balogun otherwise known as Madam Saje had come under fire for involving herself in the scandal.

Balogun had reshared a video of Koko Zaria declaring his support for Sago. In her caption, she rained praises on MC Oluomo, who she described as Jagaban.

Fausat stated in Yoruba that she gave him his flowers.

MC Oluomo’s wife, Modinat Adunni, had also shared a cryptic post over a betrayal from her husband’s inner circle.