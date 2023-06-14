 Jigawa APC Members Protest Nomination Of Idris Garba As New Speaker 

Some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Tuesday protested the nomination of Idris Garba as the new speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The aggrieved members as gathered by Naija News expressed their displeasure when they took to the street to block the entrance to the Jigawa State House of Assembly complex, over the nomination of Garba, who was the immediate past speaker for seven years.

According to them, they want a new face as Speaker of the House instead of Garba, who has been there for seven years.

It was learned that the protest was organized by the APC North-Northwest Youth Alliance for Good Governance, Jigawa State chapter.

Their protest, as gathered, followed the decision of the leadership of the party in the state to zone the speakership to the Jigawa South West senatorial district, making Garba a perfect candidate because he comes from that district and was allegedly nominated again to continue his tenure as speaker of the house.

But a faction of the APC members from Jahun disagreed with this choice and decided to protest the party’s decision to express their displeasure.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved faction, the secretary general of the group, Adamu Muhammad Na’ Allah Jahun said the protest was to express their displeasure about the party’s decision and also to make members-elect know the need to get a leadership capable of working with the executive in the interest of the state.

He submitted that “The only way Governor Namadi will redeem his campaign promises is to have a vibrant 8th assembly where both the executive and legislative will work in harmony as well as in the best interest of Jigawa.

“We shall advise the members-elect to resist any temptation, intimidation, and coercion by external forces to undermine the process.”