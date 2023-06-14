“It Wasn’t Easy” – APC National Chairman Opens Up On How Akpabio, Abbas, Others Emerged

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has opened up on the efforts that went into ensuring the preferred candidates of the party emerged as leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

According to him, it took various levels of consultations and respect to ensure the preferred candidates emerged.

Speaking yesterday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Adamu told state house correspondents that the process was tedious but they are happy it ended well.

Naija News recalls the preferred candidates of the APC for Senate President, Deputy Senate President, House of Representatives Speaker, and Deputy Speaker all emerged on Tuesday.

The APC National Chairman added that at the right time, the other principal officers for the two chambers would be decided and unveiled after due consideration and consultations.

According to Adamu, the party got its preferred choices elected through “Very thorough consultations and respect for all those who deserve respect; this is what took us through this very important step in the important arm of government.”

He added that: “For people who don’t know, for people who are into constitutional law, the legislature is the first estate and no government can claim to be stable without ensuring that the National Assembly is in state and that’s what we’ve achieved today.

“It wasn’t easy coming to this point, but we thank God almighty that so much has been done and so much lessons have been learned in the course of this endeavour.

“There’s time for everything and God is the giver of power and influence, God has chosen the gentlemen today; President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“What is now left for us, as a party, is to sit and determine the remaining members of the …Each of these principal officers has got a deputy and of course the Majority Leader of each of the chambers.

“We’re going to sit over this and we want to believe that we’re going to waste no time whatsoever; we’ll come up with what we’ll give the President to get his buy-in before it’s made public or before it goes to the National Assembly. This day is very historic.”

He expressed belief the leadership and entire members of the 10th National Assembly would work to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Nigeria.