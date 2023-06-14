‘I Faced A Lot’ – Actress Discloses Reason For Dating Portable Despite Knowing People Would Taunt Her

Nigerian actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabi Simple has opened up on the reason she decided to marry controversial musician, Portable, despite the possibility of people taunting her for it.

Ashabi who recently welcomed a child with the Nigerian artiste explained the reason she started dating him.

Speaking in an interview with @facetvafrica, the actress stated that she is attracted to him, maintaining that he makes her happy.

She said, “When a person has not experienced a thing, they cannot explain how it is. I also want to say that issues cannot affect people the same way, we are all human and the way we accept things is different. If I see someone and I like him, other people might see him and not like him because what might be appealing to me about him might be a turn off for the other person.”

Speaking further, the new mother explained that she initially had second thoughts about being with Portable because she felt people would taunt her.

However, she decided to ignore people and go after her heart.

“I faced a lot but I thank God. Right from time, since I started dating Portable, I was scared that people would taunt and abuse me but I had to sit down and think about if people could console me when I am not happy, when something is my happiness and it’s not that I’m looking for the approval of others, then I have to go for it.

“I’m happy because my man makes me happy because if he is not there for me, today won’t be possible so I’m happy,” she added.