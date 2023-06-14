Ganduje Asks Court To Restrain EFCC From Probing Him On Dollar Video

The former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has requested a state high court to issue an ongoing order to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from inviting him for questioning or investigating a controversial video.

In 2018, a video surfaced on social media, published by Daily Nigerian, reportedly showing the ex-governor accepting wads of dollars from a contractor and hiding them in his ‘babanriga’, a traditional flowing dress.

Despite Ganduje’s denial of the events in the clips, the Kano House of Assembly formed a committee to delve into the allegations.

The committee’s report has not been presented yet, and a new assembly was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ex-attorney general of Kano has requested the court to prevent the EFCC from proceeding with any investigation into Ganduje until a separate case between the ex-governor and Jafaar Jafaar, the publisher of Daily Nigerian, is resolved.

In this situation, the EFCC is the only party being sued.

In his plea to the court, Ganduje, via the former Kano attorney general, argued for a declaration that the EFCC’s interrogation and invitation of the chairman and accountant general of the Kano state universal basic education board (SUBEB) regarding the video were unlawful actions.

Some of the prayers read: “A declaration of this Honourable Court that by virtue of the supremacy of the 1999 constitution as established by Sections 1 (1) thereof, since the Kano state house of assembly has begun investigation pursuant to its powers under section 128 of the 1999 constitution in connection with the video clips of bribery allegation against Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The defendant cannot exercise its investigative powers under the Sections 6, 7, 13 and 46 of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004 (EFCC ACT), until after the Kano state house of assembly concludes or bring its investigation to an end.

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that by virtue of the supremacy of the 1999 constitution as established by Sections I (1) thereof, and the doctrine of separation of powers since there is a pending Case No: CV/1598/2021, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduic y, Jaafar Jafaar & Anor, before high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Coram: Hon. Justice Y. Halilu) in which Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is challenging the authenticity of the said video clips.

“The defendant cannot exercise its investigative powers under the sections 6, 7 and 13 of the Economic and Finance Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004 (CFCC ACT), until after the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Coram: Hon. Justice Y. Halilu) has decided the matter before it.”

It is unclear if the new administration of Abba Yusuf will continue with the case.