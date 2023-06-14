Former US President, Donald Trump Arrested

Former President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has been arrested by the US Marshals.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday morning claimed that the former US president, who is the first to be faced with a federal charges, has been put under arrest at the federal courthouse in Miami, where he will face 37 criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty at the next hearing of his case.

Trump’s second indictment comes just months after he was charged by a Manhattan grand jury in a separate hush-money case. Though the former president has denied any wrongdoing in both cases and has vowed to remain in the 2024 presidential race despite the charges.

Trump is, however, expected to speak further on his troubles and the 2024 race once he returns to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

According to reports, Trump was placed under arrest by deputy US Marshals and his booking process and that of his aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta have been completed, CNN reports from inside the courthouse.

The marshals are expected to take electronic copies of his fingerprints at some point during today’s proceedings. They are not expected to take a mugshot of Trump given his recognizability.

The former US president is likely to enter a plea and there will be a discussion of the conditions of his pretrial release. Trump could also be faced with some restrictions on his conduct as the case moves forward.

Tuesday’s proceedings will be overseen by a magistrate judge, expected to be Jonathan Goodman, who is the magistrate on duty in Miami this week, Naija News understands.