FFK, Precious Back Together? Reactions As Couple Step Out For Event In Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwuendu, have sparked mixed reactions online after stepping out for an event in Abuja last night.

Naija News reports that the couple fuelled reconciliatory rumours after Fani-Kayode took to his Instagram page to share photos of their outing.

Recall that Precious a few months ago, debunked speculations of returning to FFK stating she will be bold enough to call a press conference to announce her return if she wishes to do so.

She also stated they are co-parenting and would not avoid FFK for public satisfaction.

In the new social media post, the All Progress Congress (APC) chieftain, said he and Precious attended the dinner of the newly-elected deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

He wrote: “Precious and I had the honor and privilege of attending a dinner in honor of our brother, the newly-elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives , Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and his beautiful wife yesterday evening. It was a wonderful and well-attended occassion and we wish Ben a successful tenure in office. I have no doubt that he will do us proud and help to move our nation forward”

Some netizens shared their thought on the latest development:

