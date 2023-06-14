IGP, ICPC Asked To Invite, Investigate And Prosecute Senator Bulkachuwa

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately invite, investigate and probe former Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa.

Naija News recalls that Bulkachuwa had revealed he often influenced the decisions of his wife, a former President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was in office.

The former Bauchi Senator made this known last Saturday while speaking during the Senate Valedictory Session on the floor of the Red Chamber.

He had said: “Particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office. And she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleague.”

The immediate past Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted the Bauchi Senator before he spoke any further.

However, Bulkachuwa’s comments elicited outrage from a cross-section of Nigerians on and off social media.

In a statement on Wednesday after a meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC), the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, slammed the former lawmaker.

The NBA President described Bulkachuwa’s speech and conduct as despicable and disgusting, adding that it directly attacked the judiciary.

While disclosing that he would write a letter to the IGP and the ICPC Chairman to investigate Bulkachuwa, Maikyau said the former lawmaker perverted the cause of justice.

Read the complete statement below: