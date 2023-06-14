Bulkachuwa Courageous To Have Made Confession About His Wife – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume has described the recent confession made by the Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa, as courageous.

During the Senate Valedictory session last Saturday, Bulkachuwa revealed that he influenced the decisions of his wife, and a former President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was in office.

However, Bulkachuwa’s revelation on the floor of the Senate elicited outrage from a cross-section of Nigerians both on and off social media.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Ndume said he likes the courage shown by the Bauchi Senator in confessing publicly.

The Borno South Senator said people who have connections with court justices would be tempted because the system is compromised, adding that people will pressure those linked to judges.

Ndume said: “People are caught in between what is right and social, my first wife is a high court judge. When people know your wife is a judge, they pressure you.

“We are all humans. It depends on how strong you are to stand against these things. When the system is compromised, you will be tempted.

“But, I like his courage of confessing publicly, I think it will help people, the system to look inward and when you see that what you did is wrong, the best thing is to say I’m sorry. Maybe, that will help others to do the same.”