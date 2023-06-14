BREAKING: DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman For Interrogations

The Department of State Services (DSS) has summoned the just-suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to its office for interrogation.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu Bawa on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

A few hours after the development, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunaya, disclosed in a terse statement via his Twitter page that the embattled EFCC chairman arrived at the National Headquarters of the security agency in Abuja this evening.

According to him, Bawa’s invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.