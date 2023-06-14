Arsenal Open Talks To Sign Kai Havertz From Chelsea

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to sign Chelsea and Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

The 24-year-old Germany international who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen on September 4, 2020, for a transfer fee worth €80 million has been inconsistent at the West London club.

However, he became a Chelsea hero for scoring the lone goal that helped the club to beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in May 2021.

Aside from that, Kai Havertz has always been criticized by most fans of the West London club because of how often he misses goalscoring opportunities.

Since he arrived at Chelsea, Havertz has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games in all competitions.

Even though his current contract with Chelsea expires on June 30, 2025, Chelsea are open to selling him for £75 million.

Initially, Real Madrid were said to be the frontrunner for his signature but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Madrid have bowed out from the race and Arsenal have taken the front seat.

However, that price tag could change downwardly as Chelsea are expected to be flexible enough to accept less than £70 million for Kai Havertz.

Havertz is said to be willing to join Arsenal which has made the negotiations easier than expected but the north London club won’t pay Chelsea’s £75 million asking price.