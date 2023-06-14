‘Don’t Act Like Your Mentor’ – Akpabio Tells Akwa Ibom Governor [Photos]

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday, visited the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports Eno, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was among the dignitaries present at the reception ceremony held in honour of Akpabio at his residence in Abuja.

Akpabio, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East, defeated the Senator representing Zamfara Central, Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 to 46 votes to win the Senate Presidency election.

Speaking at the reception, Eno promised to work with Akpabio in the overall interest of the people of Akwa Ibom, saying that he is confident that their collaboration will yield great results.

He said: “We had a fruitful discussion on the future of our state and nation. Together, we are committed to working tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of Akwa Ibom. Exciting times lie ahead, and I am confident that our collaboration will yield great results.

“With what I have seen here today, party politics has been broken down.”

In his response, Akpabio, who belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC), thanked Eno for the visit and praised him for opening a new chapter in the governance of the state through the visit.

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs also advised the governor not to run the state like his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Akpabio said: “Don’t behave like your mentor, Udom. Stay in your lane and don’t inherit anybody’s problem, and you need to humble yourself. ”