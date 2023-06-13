Man Drowns In Enugu Days To His Wedding

A young man preparing for his wedding drowned in Enugu State on Monday after a heavy downpour that reportedly wreaked havoc in the area.

Naija News learnt that the heavy flood started following a Sunday night rainfall.

It was gathered that the victim, identified as Chukwudi, was in his apartment located by the edge of a narrow drainage between Nkpokiti and Presidential Road in Ogui Township, Enugu when he was trapped in the flood.

According to reports, Chukwudi had performed traditional rites and was preparing for a wedding with his fiance before the unfortunate incident happened.

He was said to be putting up in one of the underground rooms sandwiched under a block of flats constructed in obstruction to a channel, through which waters passing down from the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, and environs, collate and empties into Asata River.

An eyewitness and a co-tenant who gave further details of the incident, Nkechi Eze, revealed as quoted by Vanguard that the flood from the blocked drainage into their compound had been persistent for over six years, which on Monday last week.

She, however, noted that no life was lost in the previous incidents, which made some of the basement occupants pack out of the apartment.

On account of the latest development, Eze said: “Then, yesterday, though the girl and boy don’t sleep there anymore, only came to check their property. Then the rain started. The flood came, and he was the one that came out telling people that the flood had come again. His fiancé and every other person came out, but he said he wanted to bring out his property.

“He went in and didn’t come out again. A deaf and dumb girl that occupied one of the apartments almost drowned, but was rescued by those who went to help.

“The police came around 12 am., and started scooping the water out from the basement. A water draining machine was also brought, and they worked from 12 to 5 this morning. All of us were outside, nobody slept, waiting to see that boy and, at 5 am., his lifeless body was seen and the police came and took it away. The DPO said that even an animal cannot live here, let alone a human being.”