Ben Kalu Elected House Of Reps Deputy Speaker

Honourable Benjamin Kalu has been elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives unopposed.

Naija News reports that Kalu is the immediate past spokesman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs,

Babajimi Benson from Ikorodu Lagos State had on Tuesday nominated Kalu for Speaker, which was seconded by Khadijat Bukar Abba Ibrahim from Yobe state.

Benson said the nomination was necessary in the interest of inclusion and addressing perceived marginalisation.

After calling for more nomination with none forthcoming, the Clerk to the National Assembly declared Kalu elected as Deputy Speaker and proceeded to administer the oath of office on him.

Recall that Tajudeen Abbas had earlier been elected Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, defeating Idris Wase and Sani Jaji.