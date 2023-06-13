‘I Won’t Back Down’ – Wase Pushes On With Speakership Ambition

The outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has vowed not to back down from the race to emerge Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated today by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

But a statement signed by the Secretary, Wase for Speaker Media Team, Dominic Alancha, titled, ‘Wase Still in the Race,’ disclosed that the former Deputy Speaker is still in the race for the leader of the Green chambers.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to rumours making the rounds that the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, His Excellency, Ahmed Idris Wase, has withdrawn from the race for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

“We wish to state that the rumour lacks basis and has no iota of truth in it as the Deputy Speaker is not only in the race but remains the most favoured by his colleagues to win the seat.

“It should be further stated that Wase is not considering withdrawing or stepping down for anyone as he did not enter into the race for mere showmanship but to win with the hope of bringing his wealth of experience to bear in running the affairs of the parliament.

“This is with the firm belief that after serving as Deputy Minority Leader, Deputy Leader, and Deputy Speaker consecutively, he is in the best position to stir the affairs of the House in the 10th Assembly more efficiently than any of the aspirants contesting the seat.

“The general public is, therefore, urged to disregard the rumour and support the cause for a sound and credible leadership for the next Assembly.”