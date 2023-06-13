Fani-Kayode Reacts To 10th National Assembly Election

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated the new Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that Akpabio defeated the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, with 63 votes to 46 to emerge as the new Senate President.

While in the House of Representatives, Abbas, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, polled 353 votes, beating his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said the emergence of Akpabio and Abbas is yet another great victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for the APC.

The former minister also congratulated the new Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and the new Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

He wrote: “Congratulations to our new Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and our new Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin. This is yet another great victory for our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and for our great party the APC. Glory be to God.”

“Congratulations to our new Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and our new Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu. This is yet another great victory for our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and for our great party the APC. Glory be to God,” he added.