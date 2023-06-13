Disquiet In Nigeria Police Force Over Appointment Of New IGP

The Nigeria Police Force is currently caught up in a wave of unrest after a Federal High Court ruled that only an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) or Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) with at least four years of service left can be appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Justice Fatun Riman in Awka, Anambra State, delivered the judgment on May 19, 2023.

The court also found fault with the extended stay of current IGP Alkali Baba, who was appointed with less than four years until retirement.

The end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s term, and the election of a new administration, have stirred up a mix of hope, fear of early retirement, and uncertainty within the Police Force.

These emotions have intensified amidst rumours that President Tinubu might choose the next IGP from the South East.

However, none of the six DIGs, each representing a different geopolitical zone in the Police management structure, have the required four years of service before retirement.

Among the AIGs, two out of over 20 fulfil the requirement of having four years or more until retirement.

One hails from the South East and is widely regarded as having the operational capabilities and intelligence to serve as IGP. The other is from the North.

There are also rumours that the administration may consider two Commissioners of Police from the South West and North Central as potential IGPs.

These individuals, who were recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police, also meet the four-year requirement.

Sources that spoke with Vanguard speculate that one of these “preferred officers” could be promoted to AIG, thereby qualifying them for the IGP position in accordance with Section 7 of the Police Act.

If one of these ‘preferred CPs’ is indeed promoted, it could lead to the premature retirement of senior AIGs and DIGs, who would be outranked by the new appointee.

Such a move could result in a considerable waste of manpower and training investment.

Furthermore, a loss of institutional memory could destabilize the police force at a time when Nigeria is dealing with numerous security challenges.

Former IGP and current chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, in his reaction, urged President Bola Tinubu to avoid the controversial and constitutionally questionable appointments of the past administration.