Tight Security As SGF Akume, Ganduje, Akpabio, Oshiomhole, Others Arrive For 10th NASS Inauguration [Video/Photos]

Security around the National Assembly complex has been tightened as Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect are set to be inaugurated.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has arrived at the Senate for the inauguration.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also expected at the National Assembly to inaugurate the legislative arm of government.

Others currently at the National Assembly include the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, Adams Oshiomhole, Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, and many others.

Video: