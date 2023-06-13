Live Updates: 10th National Assembly Inauguration

The inauguration of the 10th National Assembly will be held today with the proclamation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that senators, after their swearing-in, would contest for leadership positions in the 10th NASS.

Positions up for contest include Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker.

These positions will be contested in the Senate (Upper/Red Chambers) and the House of Representatives (Lower/Green Chambers).

Security around the National Assembly complex has been tightened as Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect are set to be inaugurated.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has arrived at the Senate for the inauguration.

Others currently at the National Assembly include the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, Adams Oshiomhole, Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, and many others.

Senators-elect backing the Senate Presidency ambition of Godswill Akpabio are already dressed for the 10th National Assembly inauguration.

In a video on Twitter, the lawmakers-elect were all seen dressed up and in possession of their Senate tag to access the floor of the Red Chambers.