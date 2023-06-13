Apostle Chibuzor Lays Curses On Popular Security Guards For Being Ungrateful

General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has laid curses on viral security guards sent to Cyprus on scholarship.

Naija News reported that the former Chicken Republic security staff, popularly known as Happie Boys, who went viral for dancing on duty took to social media to disclose they were forced to drop out of school after six months due to lack of scholarship.

They explained that getting a job in Cyprus is very difficult coupled with the fact that living in the country is very expensive.

Happie Boys further shared their chats with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere where they requested money from him several times and he said he was broke and on other occasions ignored the messages.

Reacting to this, Apostle Chibuzor in an audio making the rounds online expressed displeasure over the attitude of the security guards.

According to him, money used in sponsoring the boys to Cyrus was gotten from members’ tithes and offerings, however, the boys have decided to pay him back with evil.

He said, “I place the curse from the pain in my heart, that doing good becomes evil. You didn’t pay one Naira, it is from offerings and tithe dropped on the altar, what other pastors used in buying private jets, I said let me use it to help you and now I did you good from my heart and you used evil to pay me.

“You will remain poor forever, you will never achieve anything in life, irrespective of where you are, you will suffer poverty if there are clothes I bought for you, you sell those clothes to feed, you will become so wretched”