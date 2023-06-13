10th National Assembly: Orji Kalu, Izunaso Likely To Step Down For Akpabio

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, and an Imo Senator, Osita Izunaso, are considering dropping out of the race for Senate Presidency ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had chosen a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, as Senate President, and nominated Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, as Deputy Senate President.

However, former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Niger Senator, Sani Musa; Izunaso, and Kalu had insisted on contesting for the Senate president seat despite the stance of their party.

Despite the position of the party and pleas from President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the Senators insisted on running against Akpabio.

But in last-minute negotiations, Kalu and Izunaso have considered dropping out of the race after a meeting with South-East leaders and Senators-elect.

A source privy to the happenings told TheCable that Yari might now be on his own because of the duo’s move to align with the ruling party.

The source also said all the 15 senators-elect from the South East have agreed to support Godswill Akpabiom and they pledged their support for him.

“Also some of the Northern Senators-elect especially in the APC who refused to support Akpabio’s bid have also fallen in line. Sani Musa of Niger who was aiming to be deputy senate president has stepped down for Barau. Yari is on his own now.”