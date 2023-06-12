Obaseki To Swear In New Edo Commissioners [Full List]

The Edo State Governor, MGodwin Obaseki, will on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, swear in members of the Edo State Executive Council.

The EXCO members to be inaugurated are Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Ehikhioya Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru, Samuel Alli (Dr.).

Others are Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Enaholo Donatus and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

The EXCO members were recently cleared by the Edo State House of Assembly after the Governor forwarded their names to the House for consideration and confirmation.

In a statement, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the EXCO members will be sworn in by 11am prompt at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City.

He said, “I have been directed to inform you that the swearing in Ceremony of members of the Edo State Executive Council is scheduled as follows: Date, 13 June 2023; Time-11am; Venue-Festival Hall, Government House.

“You are expected to be seated with your spouse by 10:45am.”