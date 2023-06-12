Neymar Gets Mouthwatering Offer From Saudi’s Al-Hilal

Brazilian professional footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Neymar Junior has reportedly received a mouthwatering deal for a move to Saudi Pro League, Naija News learnt.

Neymar is tipped to leave France this summer following Lionel Messi’s imminent departure from the Parc des Princes.

Reports are that a delegation from Al-Hilal is currently in Paris to hold talks with the 31-year-old player.

According to CBS Sports, Neymar would be in line for wages similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January.

Reported wages of €200m annually would come on top of a transfer fee around €45m, it has been claimed. Neymar cost PSG more than £200m when he joined from Barcelona in 2017, and is under contract with the French champions until 2025.

Meanwhile, the former owner of Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan and Monza, Silvio Berlusconi, passed away on June 12, 2023, aged 86.

Though Silvio Berlusconi had been fully involved in Italian club football since 1986, he was famous across the world as the former Prime Minister of Italy.

Berlusconi was the longest-serving post-war Prime Minister of Italy after serving in that capacity for nine years in total.

His first reign in charge of the country started on May 11, 1994, and ended on January 17, 1995. His second reign started on June 11, 2001, and ended on May 17, 2006. Silvio Berlusconi’s last reign as Italy’s Prime Minister started on May 8, 2008, and ended on November 16, 2011.

Even though he reigned for so long as the country’s Prime Minister, Berlusconi continued his journey in the Senate even after the 2013 Italian general election.

While he continued to dominate Italian politics to the extent he once described himself as the “Jesus Christ of politics”, Silvio Berlusconi was fully involved with Italian football for most of his illustrious life.

Berlusconi made his mark in Italian football when he became the owner of AC Milan on February 20, 1986, and lasted in that capacity until April 13, 2017. During his reign, AC Milan won 8 Serie A titles, 7 Supercoppa Italiana, five European Cup/UEFA Champions League, five UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

On 13 April 2017, Berlusconi decided to sell AC Milan to Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux for a total of €830 million after a 31-year reign.

Over a year after, he became the owner of another Italian football club, AC Monza on September 28, 2018, and invested so well in the club that the club gained promotion to the first tier of Italian club football in the 2021-2022 season.