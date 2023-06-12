June 12: APC Chieftain, Akanbi Reveals Why He, Others Supported Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Senator Adesoji Akanbi has opened up on why he and other chieftains of the party supported President Bola Tinubu during the presidential election.

According to him, the President has an unusual passion to see things work out in the country, therefore despite all the stumbling blocks they encouraged him not to give up.

While citing Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech as a typical example of the fire in the President, Akanbi noted that it sounded soothing and felt like Nigeria has started working again.

Naija News gathered that the APC chieftain while speaking to pressmen in commemoration of the June 12 said ”Tinubu exemplified an unusual passion to see the success of Nigeria. That is why some of us insisted and encouraged him to run the race to the fullest, despite the many stumbling blocks, that laid on his way.

“Tinubu showed an unusual artistic flair and capacity to save this country from further sliding down. He also showed the ability to give Nigeria a renewed hope for a better country for the betterment of all.

“And we are not surprised that he has already started on a good footing. One can already feel that Nigeria is on the move again. President Bola Tinubu has not disappointed in his very early days in office, he is already matching his words with action. For instance, in his speech today, to commemorate Democracy Day, the President spoke glowingly of what to expect in the near future.

“The speech is soothing and suggests a of better Nigeria even in our own time.”

Earlier the President in his Democracy Day speech had appealed to Nigerians to bear a little more with the government while having faith in them because their sacrifices won’t be in vain.

Tinubu had said “Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives…

“I pledge anew our commitment to diligently fulfilling every component of our electoral pact with the people, the renewed hope agenda.

“We shall be faithful to truth, faithful to equity and faithful to justice. We shall exercise our authority and mandate to governing with fairness, respect for the rule of law and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all our people. On this note, I wish us all Happy Democracy Day celebrations and I pray that the light of liberty shall never be extinguished in our land.

“Thank you all and, may God continue to bless the federal government of Nigeria.”