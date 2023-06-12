How Lionel Messi Was Almost Denied Entry Into China

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi was almost denied entery into China for using the wrong passport at the entering point.

Lionel Messi flew to China earlier today, June 12. When he got to Beijing Airport, he decided to present his Spanish international passport instead of that of Argentina, his native country.

Hence, the border officers at the airport decided to turn him back due to what the Chinese media termed as an “improper passport”.

Naija News gathered that the 35-year-old Argentina international traveled to the Asian country with his bodyguard, some friends, and his national teammate, Angel di Maria ahead of the international break.

Lionel Messi didn’t visit China for a holiday but to honour his national team’s invitation to a friendly game between Argentina and Australia at the Beijing Workers’ Sports Complex. The friendly game is scheduled to take place at 1 PM WAT on Thursday, June 15.

Based on a video that went viral on social media showing the arrival of Messi at the Beijing Airport, Lionel Messi was seen amidst law enforcement agencies as he was trying to talk himself out of the situation.

Reports claimed Messi felt that Taiwan and China, were all within the scope of his Spanish passport’s validity.

He reportedly asked the security operatives if “Taiwan not China” as he tried to scale through the checks.

Lionel Messi was later allowed to continue with his journey into Beijing after the FIFA World Cup winner who had visited China 6 times including during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was delayed for two hours.