Jorge Messi Comments On Lionel Messi’s Plan Return To FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has stated that his son would genuinely love to return to FC Barcelona this summer.

Jorge who serves as Messi’s agent met with Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, on Monday morning. But he denied the purported meeting while speaking with reporters earlier today, June 5.

He however confirmed that he wished his son, Messi, rejoin the Spanish team this summer, two seasons after he left the club for Paris Saint Germain due to financial complications.

Barca must wait for La Liga’s approval before they can move on financially with their upcoming transfer window preparations. This is so because the club is said to be in heavy debt after years of reckless spending.

Hence, the club’s financial side of things must be cleared before they can achieve their ambition of resigning Messi this summer, a possibility that is exciting to all parties involved.

Messi will decide this week about his future club, and “the doors are open” for him to return to Barca, according to Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.

After two seasons in France, Messi, 35, is assessing offers as he prepares to leave PSG when his contract officially expires on June 30, 2023.

His father and agent, Jorge Messi said, “Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barcelona. I would like it too. We will see.”

When Jorge was asked if he had discussed with Laporta the possibility of Barcelona financing his son’s return to the club, Jorge said, “We spoke the other day, but there’s nothing concrete.”

This means that Messi’s next move or destination is not certain yet but that is expected to be laid to rest before the summer transfer window officially opens on June 14.