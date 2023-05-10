Lionel Messi’s Father Says His Son Didn’t Agree To Move To Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi’s father, who doubles as his agent, Jorge, has refuted rumors that his son would leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer in favor of a lucrative deal with a Saudi Arabian team.

Jorge released a statement on Tuesday in response to rumors that the 35-year-old Argentine football icon would sign a lucrative contract worth £522 million with the Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Jorge issued the statement hours after a Saudi insider told AFP that Messi would “play in Saudi next season” and that the decision was a “done deal.”

Messi’s father wrote on Social Media, “There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel finished the league with PSG.

“Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision. There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but the truth is only one and we can assure you that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season.

“It seems to me a lack of respect towards the media where they respond, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and want to turn any malicious rumor into the news or that is directed by someone in favor of their interests.

“They would have to explain why they don’t contrast the information… They don’t want the truth to ruin their “news”‘.”

Jorge’s statement came after Messi’s team assured GetFootballNewsFrance that no agreement had been made with the Saudi squad.

The statement also came after reports claimed that Messi’s wife Antonela could be the barrier to Messi’s deal with the Saudi club because she is not interested in relocating to the country.

She reportedly prefers to stay in Europe rather than relocate their three young sons – Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5 – to the Middle East.

Additionally, it is said that Messi frequently monitors the financial situation of his former club, Barcelona and that he would ideally like to stay in Europe.