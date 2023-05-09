Lionel Messi Agrees To Move To Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to move to Saudi Arabia after his contract with Paris Saint Germain expires this summer.

Naija News recalls that Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after his childhood club, FC Barcelona failed to renew his stay at the club.

The 35-year-old Argentine football icon signed a two-year deal with the French giants with an option for one season extension but both he and PSG have concluded not to renew his stay in Paris.

Hence, it is certain that he would leave Paris this summer but his next destination has been unclear with reports claiming that clubs in Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer, and his childhood club, FC Barcelona are seriously interested in his services.

Amidst the speculations, a report by AFP claimed that a source close to the negations has confirmed that Messi has agreed to join Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal this summer.

The source said, “The contract is exceptional. It’s huge. We are just finalizing some small details”.

Though no official details about Messi’s move to Saudi Arabia but Naija News gathered that Messi could earn around €400 million per season if he joins Al Hilal this summer.

If this is anything to go by, Messi would earn almost three times what his arc-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo is earning (around €176 million) at Saudi’s Al Nassr.

The source that spoke with AFP claimed that both Ronaldo’s deal and Messi’s potential deal are being bankrolled by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds with more than $620 billion in assets.

The source explains, “The negotiations didn’t take as much time as the ones with Ronaldo. As we now know the recipe to contract world-class players”.

“It’s Saudi Arabia that brought him not a specific club. The Money comes from one place — PIF.”