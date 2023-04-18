Barcelona Are Working On Spending Limit To Make Room For Messi

Spanish La Liga giants, FC Barcelona are reportedly working on their spending limit to make room for the return of Lionel Messi this summer.

Naija News recalls that Lionel Messi spent over 20 years of his football career at FC Barcelona – from the club’s football academy to the club’s senior team. He is regarded as the club’s greatest player of all time and currently, the club’s most decorated player in terms of goals, appearances, and number of trophies won.

Despite all that, the club could not renew his contract in 2021 due to financial complications. Hence, he was forced to leave the club with tears and joined Paris Saint Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

His contract with the French club will expire on June 30, 2023, and it is not looking like Messi is planning to renew his stay at the French side even though there is an option in his contract that gives room for a year extension.

Amidst that, FC Barcelona have publicly made it clear that they want the 35-year-old Argentine football star to return to the club this summer for what many termed as “Messi’s last dance in Europe”.

However, Barca are still battling with La Liga over the league’s Financial Fair Play rules. The league has accused the club of going beyond their spending limit with three players during the 2021-22 season.

The tussle over the Financial Fair Play rules between Barca and La Liga has forced the club to reregister Gavi as an academy player after giving him a juicy professional contract last year.

Despite all that, Barca believe they can pull off a deal for a highly expensive Lionel Messi this summer. To achieve this, a report by Sky Sports claimed that Barca are engaging with the league body to make their FFP ratio more flexible.

If the league body grants Barca’s request of making the FFP ratio to be more flexible, that will automatically give room for the return of Messi to the Catalonia side this summer.