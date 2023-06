Forget All That Happened During 2023 Election – Gov Mohammed Says On Democracy Day

The executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to citizens of his state to forget whatever may have happened during the 2023 general elections and join heads to work together in the state’s best interest.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made the call on Monday, June 12, in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2023 Democracy Day, Naija News reports.

Mohammed declared that celebrating the 24th Democracy Day in Nigeria is a pointer to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in the country.

According to him, since Bauchi is the only State they (the citizens) can call theirs, it is necessary to put behind them every event during the electioneering campaigns and collectively work for its economic, social and political development.

“We owe the current and future generations the duty of making Bauchi State a better place to live in. We cannot afford to do otherwise, as posterity will not forgive us,” the governor said.

Mohammed said there is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who governs them and how they want to be governed.

“It is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and state levels on their toes so as not to incur the wrath of the electorate by being voted out of power during periodic elections,” Governor Mohammed said, submitting that his reelection for a second term in office is a testimony of the confidence reposed in his administration by the people of the state following the execution of various developmental projects for their social-economic wellbeing in his first term.

Mohammed then extended a hand of friendship to those that contested against him in the March 18 governorship election in the state, saying that in the spirit of sportsmanship, they should join hands with him in the task of taking the state to greater heights.

Governor Mohammed said the new mandate given to him by the people of the state was a challenge to prove that his performance during the last four years was not a fluke and assured that he would prove that he had a plan to continue to work for the betterment of the socio-economic condition of the people of Bauchi State.

“Indeed, our intention is to positively make a difference in the lives and livelihood of our compatriots, and at the end of it all, to leave the State a much better place than we found it,” the Governor said.

Mohammed, while assuring that inclusiveness would continue to be the hallmark of his administration, also assured that various segments of the state would be carried along with a view to giving them a sense of belonging.