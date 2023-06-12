Burna Boy: Ghanaian Artiste, Stonebwoy Shares Thought On Davido’s ‘New Cat’ Statement

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, has weighed in on Davido’s new cat statement.

Naija News recalls that some days back, Davido had claimed that Burna Boy was amongst the new artistes in the music industry.

This was followed by heavy backlash from Nigerians as some claimed that such a statement was derogatory.

Disagreeing with Davido’s assertion, Stonebwoy insisted that Burna is a music legend.

The ‘Activate’ crooner said this in a recent interview with GoldMyne TV.

He argued that those who should be referred to as new cats should be the likes of Rema and Ruger.

Stonebwoy, however, noted that Wizkid and Davido had a fair share of international appeal before Burna did.

He said, “Burna Boy is not a new cat to me because Burna has been there for more than a decade.

“If Davido said that, I honestly do not believe that he means that outrightly. New cats would be Rema, Ruger them. So, I don’t believe Davido meant that but also if you ask me, I think Wizkid and Davido had have a fair share of international appeal earlier than Burna.”