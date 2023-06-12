Akeredolu’s Deputy Allegedly Building Support To Assume Power In Ondo State

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, is reported to have formed a group within the cabinet of the state government in his alleged bid to assume the governorship position.

He is believed to have promised a commissioner the position of deputy governor if power were transferred to him.

There had been speculations that the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is incapacitated, hence the call for him to transfer power to his deputy.

A source that spoke with Vanguard claimed that two commissioners and a special advisor are said to be vying for Ayedatiwa’s deputy spot, with the hope of gaining a federal government appointment.

These individuals, allegedly aligned within the same camp, are pushing for the governor to transfer power to the deputy.

“At present, their loyalty is questionable,” an anonymous source revealed.

Group Warn Against Move To Seize Power

In a related development, the Renewed Mandate Progressives Forum (RMPF) has warned the deputy governor against causing confusion in the state by seizing power.

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Maxwell Olajuni, alleged that Ayedatiwa is inciting other members of the cabinet against the governor.

According to the statement, “We have reliable information that the deputy governor has made plans to challenge the governor for his seat. We are aware that Mr Governor has been facing health challenges, but we have observed his recovery and his continued functioning.

“Recently, we received reports that the deputy governor has been meeting with various groups, offering them large sums of money to blackmail the governor using his health status as an excuse.

“Instead of praying for his boss and supporting him, the deputy governor seems determined to engage in a battle for the governorship.

“He is overly fixated on the office of the governor. He should wait until 2024 to contest for the governorship and allow Aketi to complete his tenure.

“We are compelled to raise this alarm due to the governor’s numerous contributions to the Nigerian project.

“Akeredolu is not just a governor; he is a national asset. We will throw our weight behind him and support him through this unnecessary battle.

“It is disheartening that a man like Akeredolu does not have the fortune of a loyal and dedicated deputy governor.

“Akeredolu’s sincere and trustworthy nature, combined with his integrity and honesty, are being taken for granted by these overly ambitious deputies. It is truly unfortunate.”