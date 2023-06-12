10th Senate: Uzodinma Reveals Aspirant Lawan Will Support To Become His Successor As Senate President

As the 10th National Assembly prepares for its inauguration, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma disclosed that the outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has pledged to support Senator Godswill Akpabio’s bid for the Senate presidency.

Uzodimma disclosed the development on Monday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu to commemorate June 12, Democracy Day.

He expressed confidence that Akpabio, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s top pick for Senate President, will win the Tuesday vote.

“Akpabio’s acceptance is across party lines,” Uzodimma noted, reflecting the broad support for the senator.

In response to the support, Akpabio vowed to work collaboratively with all senators, regardless of their political allegiances.

10th National Assembly: We Have Our Eyes On Electing Presiding Officers Of The Two Chambers – PDP Gives Update

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday disclosed that the party and lawmakers elected on its platform are focused on how the leaders of the 10th National Assembly would emerge.

The PDP made this known in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba while debunking rumours that the party has designated certain individuals for Minority leadership positions in the 10th NASS.

According to Ologunagba, the focus of the PDP and lawmakers elected on its platform, for now, is how they can correctly influence the persons who will emerge as the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, when the assembly is inaugurated.