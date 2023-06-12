10th NASS: Boost As Orji Kalu, Izunaso, Goje, Others Reportedly Back Akpabio

With few hours to the inauguration of the 10th Senate, the Senate Presidency ambition of Godswill Akpabio has received a big boost.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had endorsed Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

Akpabio’s endorsement did not go down well with many lawmakers as the likes of Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Osita Izunaso vowed to contest for the nation’s number three position.

However, The Nation reports that both Kalu and Izunaso, as well as 13 other southeast Senators-elect, may have endorsed Akpabio, a former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, after they met with him in Abuja.

Outgoing Senate President Ahmad Lawan also met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Godswill, where the Yobe Senator allegedly promised to deliver the former Akwa Ibom Governor on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists, the Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Organization, Ali Ndume, stated that 15 senators-elect from the South East met with Akpabio, where they reportedly endorsed his candidacy.

According to Ndume, Abdulaziz Yari’s bid for the position of Senate President may have hit the rocks.

He said former Governors from the North, who hitherto refused to support Akpabio, have also made a U-turn. He listed some of them as Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Aliyu Wamakko(Sokoto), and Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), among others.

Ndume also disclosed that Sani Musa, vying for the Deputy Senate President, has stepped down and endorsed Jibrin Barau.