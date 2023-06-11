Subsidy Removal: Kwara Workers, Students To Enjoy Free Transport Starting From Wednesday 

Workers and students of public tertiary institutions in Kwara State would from Wednesday this week enjoy free transportation within the state capital of Ilorin and its environs.

The move by the Kwara State government is phase two of measures to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News recall that the state government reduced workdays for civil servants from five to three days every week.

In the second phase of the measures, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved the deployment of government buses to support the movement of students and workers in public tertiary institutions within Ilorin, metropolis, and its environs.

The development was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by the governor’s chief press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

According to him, “From Wednesday, June 14, some large buses will be deployed to transport students of public tertiary institutions within the metropolis, including those going to the Kwara State University (KWASU), the campus at Malete. Further details will be released by the coordinating Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs.)

“The state government will continue to offer immediate support for the Kwara public as Nigeria permanently transitions to the post-fuel subsidy regime and different steps are taken to bring more ease to the people while sustainably growing the economy.”

Also, in another statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary of the Kwara Government House, Murtala Atoyebi, workers whose work duty cannot be covered by the reduction in workdays due to the peculiar nature of their official duty were promised more palliative to support them.

The statement said “To this end, the government is working assiduously to provide appropriate allowances to support these categories of workers as a stopgap measure, pending conclusions on the review of minimum wage.

“The Kwara State Government is not ignorant of the evolving challenges of the removal of fuel subsidy. Thus, in furtherance of the recently approved reduction in workdays for its Civil Servants, the government is set to provide succour for workers that could not be covered by the reduction in workdays due to the peculiar nature of their official duties.

“The State Government had last Monday, announced a reduction in workdays from five to three days for its Civil Servants as part of efforts to address the challenges of fuel subsidy removal.”