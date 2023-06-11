Reason Why PDP Hasn’t Sacked Wike Revealed 

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Oliver Diana, has revealed why the party has not sacked or imposed any sanction on the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for alleged anti-party activities.

According to her, the PDP has refused to sack Nyesom Wike not because the party is fearful of him but because it is taking the path of peace, Naija News learnt.

Oliver told The Punch that the PDP decided to take the path of peace with the matter concerning Nyesom Wike because the party knows the challenges and battles that lie ahead.

The PDP chieftain who was the female aspirant during the contest for the sole ticket of the party explained that the party doesn’t want to cause more hurdles for itself than what is already on the ground.

Oliver submitted that the PDP’s capacity to instil discipline was not in doubt, but building the party to reposition it for the challenges of political leadership was more important than sanctioning an erring member.

She said, “The party is not finding it difficult to sanction Wike, but it has only chosen to take the path of peace. We are not interested in additional hurdles or to ignite more fire. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja recently said the PDP had the power to sanction him (Wike) in line with due process.

“Tcanpacity to wield the axe against anyone, but it is looking at the bigger picture, the path of peace.”

However, it was gathered that a PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Timothy Osadolor, challenged Wike to honourably resign his membership of the party, adding that the leadership of the party had done the needful by ignoring him.

Osadolor stated, “It is now clear that the former Rivers State governor is everywhere begging for a job. If you saw his interview with BBC Pidgin Service, you will know that the man is gone and confused.

“He was asked a simple question if he would take an appointment from Tinubu. He replied that he would ask his wife and close associates and added that he was not too big to serve Nigeria. Is that not an affirmation that he will accept the offer if it comes?”